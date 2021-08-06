Virtu Financial LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.