Virtu Financial LLC Invests $212,000 in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

FBRX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $378.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

