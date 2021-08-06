Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after purchasing an additional 723,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,803,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $26,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $735.67 million, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

