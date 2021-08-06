Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,130 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $225.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.54. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $229.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

