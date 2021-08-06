Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 307.9% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249,186 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.