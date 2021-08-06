Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 22,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after buying an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after buying an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.