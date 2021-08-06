Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 37,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,996 shares.The stock last traded at $23.96 and had previously closed at $25.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

