Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $5.42 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

