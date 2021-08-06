Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RILY stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

