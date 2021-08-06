Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,456 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Marcus worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $503.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

