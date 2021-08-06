Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 167,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,846 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

NYSE SUI opened at $197.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $199.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.