Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 457,341 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,341 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 0.74.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

