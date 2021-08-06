Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,588 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,136,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

