Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

