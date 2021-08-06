Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €67.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.38 ($75.74).

VNA stock opened at €58.46 ($68.78) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.36. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

