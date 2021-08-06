Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.30 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

