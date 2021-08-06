W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $525.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $439.26 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

