Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $151.70. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.04. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

