Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

WCN stock traded up C$1.03 on Friday, reaching C$158.56. 49,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.87. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$161.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

