Waste Connections, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
WCN stock traded up C$1.03 on Friday, reaching C$158.56. 49,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.87. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$161.11.
A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
