Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $385.00 at SVB Leerink

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $370.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $397.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $399.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

