Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

WTS traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.40. 2,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,012. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.13 and a 1 year high of $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,603 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

