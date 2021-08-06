Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Issues Earnings Results

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 301,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,439. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $298.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Mizuho raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.