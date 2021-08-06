Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 59 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.27, for a total value of $14,234.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.42. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.66.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

