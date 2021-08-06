Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt Sells 59 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.27, for a total value of $14,234.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.42. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 3.10.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.66.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
