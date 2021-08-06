Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $392.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.83.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.80. 22,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,625. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $146,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.