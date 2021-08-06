Wealthpoint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90.

