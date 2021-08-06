WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

