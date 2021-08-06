Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MacroGenics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 48.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 402,803 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

