Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clear Secure (YOU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) in the last few weeks:
- 8/3/2021 – Clear Secure was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Clear Secure is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Clear Secure is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Clear Secure is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Clear Secure is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Clear Secure is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Clear Secure is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:YOU traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 24,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,865. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000.
