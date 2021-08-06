Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently:

8/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,826. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,134,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

