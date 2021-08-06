Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 180 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $569.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.93. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

