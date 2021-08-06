Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.