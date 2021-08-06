Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

BABA opened at $199.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.