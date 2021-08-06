Wells Fargo & Company Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $175.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

