West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber accounts for 1.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of West Fraser Timber worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSE:WFG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. 11,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

