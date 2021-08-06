Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 181,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,541. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

