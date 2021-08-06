Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 181,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,541. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.