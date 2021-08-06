Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of GDO opened at $18.53 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.