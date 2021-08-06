Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.