Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.05.

WDC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 193,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

