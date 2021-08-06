Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.05.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.37. 118,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

