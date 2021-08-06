Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $86.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after buying an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

