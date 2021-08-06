Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.62. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 122,974 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $699.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. S&T Bank grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 550,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

