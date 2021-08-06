WHALE Market Capitalization Tops $65.17 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $65.17 million and $1.17 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $10.39 or 0.00025631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00114261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00147482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,591.64 or 1.00125673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.07 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

