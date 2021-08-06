Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.55. 383,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.61. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.