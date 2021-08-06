White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 111.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7,800.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,125.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,139.15. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.