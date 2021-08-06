Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 6%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.03. Approximately 3,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 539,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

