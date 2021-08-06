WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Benchmark

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NYSE:WOW opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

