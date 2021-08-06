William Blair Comments on Royal Caribbean Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

