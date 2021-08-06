William Blair Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of TREX opened at $104.24 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

