William Joe Williams Sells 618 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 29th, William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36.
NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
