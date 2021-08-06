William Joe Williams Sells 618 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67.

On Wednesday, July 7th, William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22.

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

