Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after buying an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after buying an additional 253,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.